DGCA issues show cause notice to Akasa Air over multiple regulatory breaches

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to airline operator Akasa Air over multiple regulatory breaches identified in a recent review, Reuters reported on Thursday, August 29, quoting a company statement.

Akasa Air, which started its international operations in March 2024, was found to be non-compliant with civil aviation regulations and Rule 140C of the Aircraft Rules 1937, which states that all scheduled air transport services are mandated to carry a route guide, according to the report.

As per the report, the queries sent to Akasa Air did not get an immediate response.

The DGCA spot audit on the airline operator also revealed that Akasa Air's practical training sessions were carried out and simulated without the necessary regulatory approvals. This raises concerns about the adequacy of the training standards and operational readiness, according to the news agency.

The Indian aviation regulator has asked the airline operator to give an explanation for the negligence in the time period of seven days, said the report.

Akasa Air has a market share of 4.5 per cent in the Indian domestic aviation sector as of the end of the financial year March 2024-25, according to the report. The company is smaller compared to the other members of the industry, like IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. SpiceJet, however, saw a decline in market share when its market hold dropped to 3.1 per cent in July, compared to 5.6 per cent in January 2024.

Mint reported earlier how Akasa Air has been facing issues with its Dubai market due to a bilateral rights limit on the number of seats or flights that can be operated between the two countries. The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) warned about a high airfare situation if seats are not increased under the rights.

Like other aviation companies, Akasa Air faced some setbacks, such as when many of its pilots quit, causing the airliner operator to reduce the number of flights in operation, which in turn caused the market share to drop. The company announced that the problem since then was resolved, according to the report.

