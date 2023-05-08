Go First faces DGCA permit action3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Aviation regulator suspends the airline from accepting fresh bookings; gives 15 days to respond to its show cause notice
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Go First, asking the low-fare airline to explain the reasons behind its inability to run operations within 15 days. The aviation regulator also suspended the airline from accepting new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.
