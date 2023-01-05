DGCA issues show cause to Air India

“The incident of passenger misbehaviour which occurred on AI-102 flight on 26.11.2022 from New York to New Delhi, came to the notice of DGCA on 04.01.2023 wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger," the DGCA said in a statement on Thursday. The regulator said on prima facie analysis, it has emerged that Air India has been “unprofessional" in handling the matter as it did not compile with the provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board.