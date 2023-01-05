DGCA issues show cause to Air India

NEW DELHI :The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slammed Air India Ltd for the way it handled an incident where a Mumbai-based businessman urinated on a female passenger during a flight from New York to New Delhi in November and termed the airline’s conduct as “unprofessional" and “devoid of empathy".
“The incident of passenger misbehaviour which occurred on AI-102 flight on 26.11.2022 from New York to New Delhi, came to the notice of DGCA on 04.01.2023 wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger," the DGCA said in a statement on Thursday. The regulator said on prima facie analysis, it has emerged that Air India has been “unprofessional" in handling the matter as it did not compile with the provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board.
“The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on ‘Handling of Unruly Passengers’, Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the regulator said.
DGCA has issued show cause notices to the airline’s accountable manager, director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of the particular flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.
