DGCA Orders Air India to Reinspect Some Systems on Boeing 787s

India’s aviation regulator directed Air India Ltd. to reinspect an emergency power system on its Boeing 787 aircrafts on which the module was recently replaced, the Press Trust of India reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also asked Boeing Co. to submit a detailed report on preventive steps to avert so-called un-commanded deployments of the Ram Air Turbine, according to the report, which cited a senior official at the agency that it didn’t identify.

Emails to both Air India and Boeing seeking comment on the report were not answered. The RAT is one of the many backup safety systems on an airplane, and it is meant to be deployed only in emergencies to keep critical systems like flight controls and navigation.

Air-safety practices in India — one of the fastest-growing aviation markets as the economy expands — are in sharp focus after several recent incidents. Earlier this month, a RAT deployed unexpectedly on an Amritsar–Birmingham flight before landing, and, on Oct. 9, a Vienna–Delhi flight diverted to Dubai after autopilot and other systems failed, PTI reported.

Separately, an Air India flight crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 30, just seconds after take-off, killing all but one of 242 on board. The final report on that incident is still awaited.

The Federation of Indian pilots has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to conduct a special audit of Air India’s 787 fleet and consider grounding affected aircraft, the PTI said.

