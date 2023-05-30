DGCA puts jet repossess request from Go First lessors on hold1 min read 30 May 2023, 02:44 PM IST
India's aviation watchdog has put on hold requests from lessors to repossess planes from airline Go First as the carrier's bankruptcy process imposes a freeze on assets which supersedes such requests, it said in a court filing.
