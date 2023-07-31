Breaking News
DGCA renews airport operator certificate of Jet Airways1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST
DGCA has renewed the airport operator certificate of Jet Airways, said Jalan kalrock consortium.
DGCA renews airport operator certificate of Jet Airways, said Jalan kalrock consortium in an official statement.
