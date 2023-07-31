BREAKING NEWS
31 Jul 2023
DGCA has renewed the airport operator certificate of Jet Airways, said Jalan kalrock consortium.
DGCA renews airport operator certificate of Jet Airways, said Jalan kalrock consortium in an official statement.
