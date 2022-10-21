DGCA revokes 50% restriction on SpiceJet flights from 30 October1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 04:11 PM IST
DGCA on 27 July limited the number of flights SpiceJet could operate to 50% of its summer schedule for a period of eight weeks
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has revoked the 50% restriction on SpiceJet flights with effect from 30 October, a senior official has confirmed.