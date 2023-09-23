DGCA rules out intervening in dispute between Akasa Air and its pilots

DGCA rules out intervening in dispute between Akasa Air and its pilots2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Over 40 of Akasa's 450 pilots quit without serving their notice in recent weeks, and the airline has sued some of them and challenged Indian authorities in court for not acting on its requests to deal with alleged pilot 'misconduct'
India's aviation authorities have ruled out intervening in a dispute between Akasa Air and its pilots after the budget carrier accused the regulator of inaction, a legal filing shows.
