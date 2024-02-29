DGCA slaps Air India with ₹30 lakh penalty following 80-year-old passenger's death at Mumbai airport
Aviation regulator DGCA slaps ₹30 lakh fine on Air India for wheelchair incident involving 80-year-old passenger at Mumbai airport.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakhs on civil airline Air India following a 16 February incident of non-availability of a wheelchair to an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and died after walking from the aircraft to the airport terminal at Mumbai.