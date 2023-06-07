DGCA sought clarity from Go First on flight resumption plan: Scindia

DGCA sought clarity from Go First on flight resumption plan: Scindia1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 02:49 PM IST
The Mumbai-based airline suspended flights from 3 May, having voluntarily filed for insolvency in the National Company Law Tribunal a day earlier. The airline had a market share of around 7% as of March with over 300 flights a day around the time it suspended operations.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently assessing the flight resumption plan submitted by bankrupt airline Go First, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.
