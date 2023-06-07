Home/ Companies / News/  DGCA sought clarity from Go First on flight resumption plan: Scindia
DGCA sought clarity from Go First on flight resumption plan: Scindia

 1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 02:49 PM IST Anu Sharma

The Mumbai-based airline suspended flights from 3 May, having voluntarily filed for insolvency in the National Company Law Tribunal a day earlier. The airline had a market share of around 7% as of March with over 300 flights a day around the time it suspended operations.

Air fares have soared since the Wadia Group-backed airline suspended flights.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently assessing the flight resumption plan submitted by bankrupt airline Go First, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

"We had some queries. They are supposed to revert. Once DGCA approves, then it will move forward," Scindia told reporters today.

"Aviation sector in India is deregulated in India. Our role is that of a facilitator. While we talk about Go First and Jet Airways, we must not forget success stories of new airlines such as Akasa and small regional airlines. Hope many airlines also come forward," he added.

Meanwhile, air fares have soared since the Wadia Group-backed airline suspended flights. Data from the travel website Ixigo showed last-minute airfares for flights on routes with a strong presence of Go First, such as Delhi-Pune have risen to approximately 16,000 from a little over 6,000 in the last week of April. Spot airfares for flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi have also become dearer, rising to around 16,000 from around 3,000 in the last week of April.

As a result, the civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to self-monitor air fares .

"Capacity squeeze has resulted in seat load factor going to new highs. We have asked airlines to rationalise pricing...watch their pricing. There are 4-5 cities which have been particularly affected with high fares," Scindia said, adding that there has been a decline in spot fares on these routes over the last two days.

07 Jun 2023, 02:49 PM IST
