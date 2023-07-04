DGCA starts special audit of Go First's Mumbai facilities

DGCA starts special audit of Go First's Mumbai facilities2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting an audit of low-cost airline Go First's Mumbai facilities until 6 July. The audit of the airline's facilities in Delhi will also take place on Thursday.
