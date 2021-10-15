This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DGCA suspends SpiceJet's licence to carry dangerous goods for 30 days
1 min read.09:22 PM ISTPTI
The suspension is for 30 days, and during this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights
Aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended SpiceJet's licence for the transportation of 'dangerous goods' for alleged violations, according to sources.
The suspension is for 30 days, and during this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights, the sources told PTI on Friday.
"There was a minor issue with a package being declared as 'non-dangerous goods' by a shipper and the lapses were on the shipper's part. SpiceJet has taken preventive and corrective action as advised by the DGCA," the SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
