DGCA to add 1,000 personnel by 2030 to ensure safer skies1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:48 PM IST
India witnessed a high number of incidents involving airlines in 2021-22, including rising instance of technical issues in aircraft of domestic airlines as they expanded flight operations after almost two years of covid-led disruptions
India’s civil aviation regulator seeks to strengthen its technical team by at least 1,000 people to ensure safety on skies and on-ground operations of airlines, said two senior officials.
