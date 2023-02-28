DGCA to ask Jet about plan to resume flights
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to ask Jet Airways (India) Ltd about its flight resumption plans as the private carrier continues to stay grounded nine months after the aviation regulator reissued its flying permit
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to ask Jet Airways (India) Ltd about its flight resumption plans as the private carrier continues to stay grounded nine months after the aviation regulator reissued its flying permit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×