DGCA to ask Jet about plan to resume flights

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium had proposed a cash infusion of ₹1,375 crore, including ₹475 crore for payment to stakeholders. The rest ₹900 crore was to be infused for capital expenditure and working capital requirements. At ₹380 crore, the lenders took a steep haircut on their admitted claims of over ₹7,807.7 crore under the approved resolution plan. “The aircraft deal with the original equipment manufacturers is at its final stages and will be announced after completion of acquisition, which is ongoing. The acquisition is a court approved regulated process and all stakeholders and regulators are updated about the process from time to time," a Jalan-Kalrock consortium spokesperson said in response to queries.