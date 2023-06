The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an special audit of crisis-hit Go First's facilities in Delhi and Mumbai from July 4 to 6, reported PTI.

The regulator will conduct the audit before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, the report added.

"The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," quoted PTI citing an official.

The DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

The proposal submitted outlines restarting the airline's operations by deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby, reported CNBC-TV18. Go First aims to operate from 22 airports and fly on 78 routes, with approximately 160 daily flights.

The resolution professional has assured the DGCA that there will be an adequate workforce to support the airline's operations, said people quoted earlier.

In response to the resumption plan, the DGCA has indicated that it will conduct an inspection audit next week to evaluate Go First's preparedness it added.

GoFirst suspended flight operations since May 3 and flights have now been cancelled till June 30 due to operational reasons.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd, the low-fare carrier that filed for bankruptcy last month, secured lenders’ approval for interim funding of ₹450 crore, potentially paving the way for the grounded airline to resume operations.

While an in-principle approval for interim funds has been granted, the plan is subject to approval from the respective boards of the banks, said one of the people cited above.

The airline operator in early May filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The NCLT court accepted the airline's plea and granted an interim stay to protect the airline from lenders, lessors, airports and regulators, among others.