DGCA to probe mid-air wedding celebrations on-board SpiceJet chartered flight

On Sunday, a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Ajay Singh-controlled SpiceJet Limited was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for a group of passengers for a joy-ride post a wedding, violating social distancing protocols put in place by the government amid a vicious second wave of covid-19 cases across the country. The group, which consisted of relatives and guests of the couple, also took photographs and videos of the celebrations on-board the flight.

