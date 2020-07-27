DGGI books three firms for over 600 cr GST evasion

"During the investigations conducted by the DGGI Hqrs, it has emerged that the aforesaid three companies/firms namely M/s. Reema Polychem Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Fortune Graphics Limited and M/s. Ganpati Enterprises have issued invoices worth more than ₹4,100 crore wherein tax amount of more than ₹600 crore has been fraudulently passed on as ITC credit to different entities," the statement said.