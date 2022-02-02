NEW DELHI: Dhani Stocks Ltd., formerly known as Indiabulls Securities Ltd., on Wednesday announced the launch of its trading platform Dhani Stocks that will offer its users brokerage of ₹0.01 per order across equity, Future and Options (F&O), intra-day and delivery.

Users can find the trading platform on the Dhani mobile application. The company said users can login through a single click on the app and the app has been designed with the theme of ‘less is more’ having only the most useful functionalities, thus minimising clutter and making trading experience simple.

Customers can open trading accounts at zero cost and do not have to pay any annual maintenance charges, and will experience an end-to-end online process.

“We believe that less is more, when we started revamping Dhani Stocks – we wanted to only solve for – Making Trading Simpler. It’s just the beginning and we are working towards offering a unified experience across mobile, web & app. We want to reach out to the heartland of India and make Dhani Stocks their preferred trading platform," said Divyesh Shah, CEO, Dhani Stocks Limited.

The company added that the trading platform with its all new UI/X will ease the complexity of online trading through features like one-click trade execution, real-time quotes, in-depth stock analysis, customizable watchlists, one click IPO investments etc.

