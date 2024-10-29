Dhanteras 2024: Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Bigbasket & Zepto offering gold, silver coin delivery in 10 minutes

Dhanteras 2024: Marking the beginning of Diwali festivities, online platforms like Swiggy Instamart and Zomato's Blinkit are offering quick delivery of gold and silver coins on the occasion.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Oct 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Dhanteras 2024: A silver coin from Malabar Gold and Diamonds delivered by Blinkit on October 29, 2024
Dhanteras 2024: A silver coin from Malabar Gold and Diamonds delivered by Blinkit on October 29, 2024(Sangeeta Ohja / Livemint)

Dhanteras 2024: Online grocery platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zomato's Blinkit, Tata's Bigbasket and Zepto are offering to deliver gold and silver coins to customers in 10 minutes on the occasion of Dhanteras today (October 29).

Dhanteras is considered one of the luckiest and best days to buy items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.

As seen on the apps, Blinkit has paired with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds; while Zepto with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Augmont; and Swiggy Instamart with Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim and Malabar. And, as per a Hindustan Times report, Bigbasket has teamed up with Tata-owned jeweller Tanishq.

What can you buy?

  • On Swiggy Instamart, you can buy a Jar 24 Karat Gold Coin (0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g and 1 g), Muthoot Exim's 24K Gold Coin (1 gm) besides other silver items, and Malabar's 24K Gold Coin (1 g) and 999 Purity Silver Coins (5 g, 11.66 g, 20 g).
  • On Blinkit, you can buy Malabar's 24K Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin (1 g), Malabar's 24K Laxmi Rose Gold Coin (0.5 g), and Malabar's 99.9% Pure Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g). Also, Joyalukkas 99.9% Pure Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10g), Joyalukkas 24K Laxmi Ganesh Gold Coin (0.5 g and 1 g).

  • On Bigbasket, you can buy Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin (10 g), a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin (1 g), and/or a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi Motif (1 g).
  • On Zepto you can buy Augumont 24K Banyan Tree Gold Coin (0.1 g, 0.5 g, 1 g) and Augmont 24K 999 Pure SIlver Coin (10 g); and Malabar's 24K Rose Gold Coin (0.5 g), Malabar's 24K Laxmi Gold Coin (1 g), and Malabar's 999 Pure Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g).

The items on offer may vary from city to city, so please check your app of choice for full details and price.

 

Dhanteras 2024: Gold and silver coins available for delivery on Blinkit
Dhanteras 2024

The celebration of Dhanteras kicks off Diwali festivities this year on October 29 (Tuesday). Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the auspicious day is celebrated with fervour and joy among Hindu devotees.

On Dhanteras, devotees worship lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day — thus people buy items of gold or silver or other auspicious items on this day, and it is commemorated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:27 AM IST
