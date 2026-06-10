Dharana Capital buys 12-14% stake worth ₹225 crore in Mygate

MUMBAI: Dharana Capital has acquired a 12-14% stake in residential community management platform Mygate for about ₹225 crore, backing the startup's plans to expand its presence across India and broaden its product offerings, a top executive said.
The transaction values Mygate between ₹2,100 crore and ₹2,300 crore and comprises a mix of primary capital and secondary share sales by some early investors seeking partial exits, co-founder and chief executive Abhishek Kumar told Mint in an interview.
“We believe that urban India’s move towards gated communities is an irreversible trend and Mygate provides an essential platform to power these ecosystems,” Dharana’s founder and managing partner Vamsi Duvvuri said.
The fresh capital will be used to accelerate Mygate's expansion into newer markets. "We are running experiments and have taken our products to the Middle East, where we are currently running pilots. We are also looking to enter additional payment solutions for households," Kumar said.