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Dharana Capital buys 12-14% stake worth ₹225 crore in Mygate

Priyamvada C
2 min read10 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
(From Left) Shreyans Daga, co-founder and CPO of ; Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO; and Rohit Jindal, co-founder and CBO of Mygate.
(From Left) Shreyans Daga, co-founder and CPO of ; Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO; and Rohit Jindal, co-founder and CBO of Mygate.
Summary

The transaction values the residential community management platform between 2,100 crore and 2,300 crore. The fresh capital will be used to fund India expansion, new payment products and overseas pilots.

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MUMBAI: Dharana Capital has acquired a 12-14% stake in residential community management platform Mygate for about 225 crore, backing the startup's plans to expand its presence across India and broaden its product offerings, a top executive said.

MUMBAI: Dharana Capital has acquired a 12-14% stake in residential community management platform Mygate for about 225 crore, backing the startup's plans to expand its presence across India and broaden its product offerings, a top executive said.

The transaction values Mygate between 2,100 crore and 2,300 crore and comprises a mix of primary capital and secondary share sales by some early investors seeking partial exits, co-founder and chief executive Abhishek Kumar told Mint in an interview.

The transaction values Mygate between 2,100 crore and 2,300 crore and comprises a mix of primary capital and secondary share sales by some early investors seeking partial exits, co-founder and chief executive Abhishek Kumar told Mint in an interview.

“We believe that urban India’s move towards gated communities is an irreversible trend and Mygate provides an essential platform to power these ecosystems,” Dharana’s founder and managing partner Vamsi Duvvuri said.

Also Read | Urban Company bets on micro-market densification to grow 2x faster than industry

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate Mygate's expansion into newer markets. "We are running experiments and have taken our products to the Middle East, where we are currently running pilots. We are also looking to enter additional payment solutions for households," Kumar said.

Founded in 2016 by Kumar, Vijay Arisetty and Shreyans Daga, Mygate operates a technology platform aimed at improving life within gated communities. The company serves more than 27,000 residential communities and over 5.7 million households, offering products spanning security, finance and accounting, and resident engagement.

To date, the company has raised more than $80 million from investors including Tiger Global Management, Tencent Holdings and Prime Venture Partners, as well as strategic investors such as Acko and Urban Company. According to Tracxn, Mygate was last valued at about 1,670 crore in April 2023.

Also Read | Reliance's sale of unit tied to former associates in the spotlight

Mygate seeks to enable seamless interactions among residents, management committees and service providers while improving transparency and operational efficiency. Over time, the platform has evolved from a visitor management solution into a broader ecosystem that includes local services discovery, maintenance payments and a marketplace for used goods.

“Over the last four years, we have taken a conscious call to growth sustainably and build a profitable enterprise after spending the initial few years in the distribution phase of the company and establishing product market fit,” Kumar said. He added that the company has grown about 34-35% in operating revenue through FY26 and has a strong trajectory to profitability.

In FY25, Mygate reported an 80% increase in operating revenue to 173.5 crore from 96.2 crore a year earlier, while narrowing its net loss to 15.4 crore from 39.7 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Amazon India head flags early lag as Amazon ramps up quick commerce push

Dharana Capital is an India-focused growth-stage technology and consumer investment firm. Its portfolio includes Urban Company, LAT Aerospace, Vyapar, Temple, Zopper, Lentra, Itilite, Petpooja and Beyond Appliances. The firm is backed by leading US university endowments and other non-profit institutions.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsDharana Capital buys 12-14% stake worth ₹225 crore in Mygate

Dharana Capital buys 12-14% stake worth ₹225 crore in Mygate

Priyamvada C
2 min read10 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
(From Left) Shreyans Daga, co-founder and CPO of ; Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO; and Rohit Jindal, co-founder and CBO of Mygate.
(From Left) Shreyans Daga, co-founder and CPO of ; Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and CEO; and Rohit Jindal, co-founder and CBO of Mygate.
Summary

The transaction values the residential community management platform between 2,100 crore and 2,300 crore. The fresh capital will be used to fund India expansion, new payment products and overseas pilots.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Dharana Capital has acquired a 12-14% stake in residential community management platform Mygate for about 225 crore, backing the startup's plans to expand its presence across India and broaden its product offerings, a top executive said.

MUMBAI: Dharana Capital has acquired a 12-14% stake in residential community management platform Mygate for about 225 crore, backing the startup's plans to expand its presence across India and broaden its product offerings, a top executive said.

The transaction values Mygate between 2,100 crore and 2,300 crore and comprises a mix of primary capital and secondary share sales by some early investors seeking partial exits, co-founder and chief executive Abhishek Kumar told Mint in an interview.

The transaction values Mygate between 2,100 crore and 2,300 crore and comprises a mix of primary capital and secondary share sales by some early investors seeking partial exits, co-founder and chief executive Abhishek Kumar told Mint in an interview.

“We believe that urban India’s move towards gated communities is an irreversible trend and Mygate provides an essential platform to power these ecosystems,” Dharana’s founder and managing partner Vamsi Duvvuri said.

Also Read | Urban Company bets on micro-market densification to grow 2x faster than industry

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate Mygate's expansion into newer markets. "We are running experiments and have taken our products to the Middle East, where we are currently running pilots. We are also looking to enter additional payment solutions for households," Kumar said.

Founded in 2016 by Kumar, Vijay Arisetty and Shreyans Daga, Mygate operates a technology platform aimed at improving life within gated communities. The company serves more than 27,000 residential communities and over 5.7 million households, offering products spanning security, finance and accounting, and resident engagement.

To date, the company has raised more than $80 million from investors including Tiger Global Management, Tencent Holdings and Prime Venture Partners, as well as strategic investors such as Acko and Urban Company. According to Tracxn, Mygate was last valued at about 1,670 crore in April 2023.

Also Read | Reliance's sale of unit tied to former associates in the spotlight

Mygate seeks to enable seamless interactions among residents, management committees and service providers while improving transparency and operational efficiency. Over time, the platform has evolved from a visitor management solution into a broader ecosystem that includes local services discovery, maintenance payments and a marketplace for used goods.

“Over the last four years, we have taken a conscious call to growth sustainably and build a profitable enterprise after spending the initial few years in the distribution phase of the company and establishing product market fit,” Kumar said. He added that the company has grown about 34-35% in operating revenue through FY26 and has a strong trajectory to profitability.

In FY25, Mygate reported an 80% increase in operating revenue to 173.5 crore from 96.2 crore a year earlier, while narrowing its net loss to 15.4 crore from 39.7 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Amazon India head flags early lag as Amazon ramps up quick commerce push

Dharana Capital is an India-focused growth-stage technology and consumer investment firm. Its portfolio includes Urban Company, LAT Aerospace, Vyapar, Temple, Zopper, Lentra, Itilite, Petpooja and Beyond Appliances. The firm is backed by leading US university endowments and other non-profit institutions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsDharana Capital buys 12-14% stake worth ₹225 crore in Mygate
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