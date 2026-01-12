Dharana Capital closes second growth fund raise of $250mn corpus; to invest in tech, consumer startups
Summary
Dharana Capital has raised a $250 million growth fund to invest in Indian tech and consumer businesses, following its first fund of $160 million in 2022. The firm said it aims to support founders build durable businesses and take them public.
Mumbai: Dharana Capital, which has backed startups such as Urban Company, Zomato, LAT Aerospace and Pet Pooja, has raised its second growth fund with a corpus of $250 million to continue investing in tech and consumer businesses in India.
topics
