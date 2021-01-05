Dhathri Ayurveda's ad case may set a precedent for celebrity endorsers

New Delhi: Big celebrities can no longer get away with endorsing the tall claims made by brands in their advertisements with Consumer Protection Law bringing accountability by imposing fines even jail terms.

The law, enforced from July 2020, has also expedited the consumer complaint redressal process. Recently, Kerala based Dhathri Ayurveda Private Ltd along with its brand endorser actor Anup Menon have been fined ₹10,000 each for a misleading advertisement released in 2010.

The ad claimed that company's hair cream helped grow new hair which is found to be misleading. When Anoop Menon was cross-examined, the actor said that he had never used the product and uses only the oil made by his mother. The consumer court in Thrissur observed that the manufacturer was unable to satisfactorily provide the effectiveness of the product. The consumer disputes redressal commission fined Dhathri and actor Anoop Menon, for false claims. The owner of the medical store who sold the product was also fined ₹3, 000, stated a report published by legal news portal Live Law.

The court ruled in favour of the complainant Francis Vadakkan of Vailathur in Thrissur who filed a plea in 2012 asserting that his hair did not grow as claimed in the advertisement.

"In the digital age where everything is instantaneous, consumers expect speedy processes and outcomes. And, therefore, we welcome the steps taken for redressal of a long-standing issue for this consumer," said Manisha Kapoor, secretary-general of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

ASCI was a part of the process of laying down key guidelines for misleading ads endorsed by celebrities under the Consumer Protection Law. The guidelines have put the onus on endorsers (such as actors, sportspersons and even social media influencers) who are now required to substantiate their claims in ads and do due diligence on products they promote. The endorsers have also been allowed to seek advice from an advertising “self-regulatory" organisation or and independent practitioner regarding the honesty of the statements in their endorsements. If found guilty, celebrities can be fined up to ₹10 lakh. For repeat offences, this may rise to ₹50 lakh, with a jail term of up to five years under the law.

"Since Dhathri Ayurveda is one of the early cases under the new Consumer Protection Law, it has set a precedent for other brands and celebrities to take their responsibility more seriously during product promotions. The reality is many consumers (especially minors and uneducated) end up buying products endorsed by celebrities. To that extent, the law has put down detailed obligations on celebrities as well as social media influencers who are increasingly becoming a big part of the endorsement industry," said Gaurav Dani, founding partner at law firm IndusLaw.

“However, I still feel that the law needs a room for interpretation and litigation which will come in due course of time with cases such as Dhathri Ayurveda," he added.

Dhathri Ayurveda, meanwhile, said it stood by its product. "The disputed advertisement has not been used for many years now. However, the company vigorously defends its claims as they have scientific backing and the Dhathri Hair Protector is registered with CTRI holding the number CTRI /20L3/OS/003644. Dhathri Ayurveda is committed to providing authentic and effective wellness solutions manufactured under the most stringent quality standards and all advertisement claims where applicable will have the complete backing of scientific evidence," the company said in a statement.

