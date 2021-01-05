Dhathri Ayurveda's ad case may set a precedent for celebrity endorsers

ASCI was a part of the process of laying down key guidelines for misleading ads endorsed by celebrities under the Consumer Protection Law. The guidelines have put the onus on endorsers (such as actors, sportspersons and even social media influencers) who are now required to substantiate their claims in ads and do due diligence on products they promote. The endorsers have also been allowed to seek advice from an advertising “self-regulatory" organisation or and independent practitioner regarding the honesty of the statements in their endorsements. If found guilty, celebrities can be fined up to ₹10 lakh. For repeat offences, this may rise to ₹50 lakh, with a jail term of up to five years under the law.