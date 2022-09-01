DHFL bank fraud: Court grants interim bail to businessman in 34,615 cr scam

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who had denied him bail on August 22, granted the relief for two weeks from the day of his release from the jail, saying "The detention of an accused, regardless of the gravity of an offence, cannot operate to the detriment of his basic human right and free agency in determining the nature and locus of medical care, especially when a grave risk to life and limb is more than a reasonable prospect."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}