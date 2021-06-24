DHFL creditors, depositors reject distribution proposal

Interestingly, depositors with a voting share of 6.18% rejected the proposal since they plan to move the appeals tribunal to plead for a greater share of recoveries. This means that the depositors are now likely to receive ₹1,241 crore or just 23% of their total claim of ₹5,299 crore. The proposal was to approve an additional ₹966 crore for FD holders from the recoveries.