DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's 37,250 crore bid: Report

DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's ₹37,250 crore bid: Report1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 03:59 PM IST
Creditors of Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a ₹37,250 crore takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled 'shadow' lender. DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, the report said
MUMBAI : Creditors of India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a ₹37,250 crore ($5.09 billion) takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled "shadow" lender, a source with knowledge of their decision said on Sunday.
DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, and the source requested anonymity as the result has not been officially released.
BharatPe raises ₹139 crore debt from Alteria Capital, ICICI Bank2 min read . 04:20 PM IST
DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's ₹37,250 crore bid: Report1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate ₹13,789 cr since closure1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Once one of India's top "shadow" lenders, DHFL accumulated total debts of almost ₹1 trillion before defaulting on payments to its creditors.
Three entities - Adani Group, Piramal Group and US-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Management - had been invited to bid for DHFL's entire loan book.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.