DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's ₹37,250 crore bid: Report
1 min read.03:59 PM ISTNupur Anand, Reuters
Creditors of Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a ₹37,250 crore takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled 'shadow' lender. DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, the report said
MUMBAI :
Creditors of India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a ₹37,250 crore ($5.09 billion) takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled "shadow" lender, a source with knowledge of their decision said on Sunday.
DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, and the source requested anonymity as the result has not been officially released.