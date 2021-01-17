DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's 37,250 crore bid: Report

Creditors of Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a ₹37,250 crore takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled 'shadow' lender. DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, the report said

MUMBAI : Creditors of India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a ₹37,250 crore ($5.09 billion) takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled "shadow" lender, a source with knowledge of their decision said on Sunday.

Once one of India's top "shadow" lenders, DHFL accumulated total debts of almost ₹1 trillion before defaulting on payments to its creditors.

Three entities - Adani Group, Piramal Group and US-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Management - had been invited to bid for DHFL's entire loan book.