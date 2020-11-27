DHFL lenders extend the deadline to submit new bids to 10 December

Lenders to the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) have decided to extend the deadline till 10 December to all the existing bidders to submit the revised resolution plans. The decision to go ahead with the fourth round of bidding comes after the committee of creditors (CoC) felt the need for value maximization after Adani Group proposed a higher bid for the entire portfolio of DHFL last week. In the voting that ended on Wednesday, CoC decided to allow equal opportunity to all existing bidders to bid for part or entire portfolio of the troubled housing finance company.

“Existing PRAs may submit revised and duly executed resolution plans which have improved commercial terms/value over the resolution plans submitted on November 17, 2020 in compliance with the terms of RFRP dated 16th September 2020, on or before December 10, 2020," said the minutes of the voting.

The voting results concluded that in case the existing bidders do not submit a plan before 10 December, then the CoC will consider the plan submitted on 17 November as the final resolution plan. It also decided that all resolution plans received so far will be opened on 10 December for further evaluation. The CoC made it clear that it will not be accepting any more resolution plans submitted after 10 December.

By extending the deadline till 10 December gives more time to the CoC to take into account any decision by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is expected to hear the National Housing Bank (NHB) matter on 3 December. NCLT had earlier ordered a stay on all resolution plans after NHB asserted its right to receive proceeds from the ongoing Corporate Insolvency resolution process (CIRP) on a preferential basis as per the Act governing it.

The sale process took a dramatic turn last week after Adani Enterprises Ltd unexpectedly offered a higher price for the assets of DHFL after the deadline for submitting revised bids ended on 9 November. All the other bidders, including Oaktree Capital, Piraml Enterprises and SC Lowy objected to the submission of Adani’s unsolicited bid.

Lenders, who were initially of the view that Adani’s offer should not be considered, changed their stance after they received legal opinion that the CoC can call for revised bids to ensure value maximisation of assets. “Clause 39.1 of the RFRP provides that the CoC may extend the Resolution Plan Submission Date with the objective of maximising the value of the company and balance interests of all stakeholders, subject to providing due notice of such extension to the resolution applicant by email," it said.

In bids received on 17 November, Piramal Enterprises Ltd is expected to have offered Rs25,000 crore for DHFL’s retail book, while Oaktree has offered Rs31,000 crore for the entire company. Adani had bid around Rs2,700 crore for the wholesale/slum redevelopment authority (SRA) books only. But, in a sudden move, Adani decided to bid Rs250 crore more than Oaktree for the entire firm.

