DHFL lenders seek higher bids by 31 Oct

“We are looking at a much-improved bid, at least as much as 2X times the initial bid offer. The bids will have to come in by 31 October, after which the CoC (committee of creditors) will need to finalize the resolution plan and send it to RBI (Reserve Bank of India) by 16 November. RBI will take at least 45 days to give its approval and then send it to NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal),"’ said the person. “We don’t have time for seeking fresh bids as there are tight timelines."