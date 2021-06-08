DHFL shares to be delisted from exchanges as part of resolution plan

Last month, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the NCLT Mumbai bench's order, directing the lenders of debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL to consider the settlement offer by its erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan. The appellate tribunal also directed the NCLT to decide over the application filed by the administrator over the bid submitted by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance for the debt-ridden company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}