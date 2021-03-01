NEW DELHI: IPL team franchise Mumbai Indians on Monday announced that it has inked a partnership with DHL Express. The international express service provider has come on board as a principal sponsor and official logistics partner of the team. This partnership marks DHL Express’ first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally.

DHL Express is the fourth international brand to join Mumbai Indians’ current partner list, which has electronics maker Samsung, hospitality firm Marriott International and Mondelez India owned chocolate brand Cadbury.

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

“Globally, DHL supports some of the world’s largest and most popular sports formats – from football to rugby, Formula One and even e-sports. Today marks our foray into another crowd favourite, T20 Cricket. Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to come on board as a Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for Mumbai Indians," said RS Subramanian, senior VP and MD, DHL Express India.

The company has been associated with multiple international sports events such as the World Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One, MotoGP and Formula 1. DHL Express also sponsors football clubs such as Manchester United.

“The combination of DHL Express’ international market network, and Mumbai Indians’ global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association programme, allowing both brands to leverage its vast consumer interface. We are proud of the fact that global brands such as DHL Express see Mumbai Indians as their preferred partner. It is testament to the trust that our club has earned and established through continued on-field success in conjunction with strong brand ideology," said a Mumbai Indians spokesperson.

Mumbai Indians is a five times IPL champion. In the 2020 edition of the T20 tournament, the defending champions Mumbai Indians retained the title by winning the match by five wickets against Delhi Capitals in UAE. Recently, market research firm Brand Finance awarded an AA++ brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians, reflecting a consistent high brand investment, stakeholders trust and performance of the team.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via