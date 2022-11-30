DHL Express expands Faridabad service centre1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 03:32 PM IST
The sustained expansion is in line with the company’s commitment of EUR250 million towards infrastructure development across the country, DHL Express
New Delhi: DHL Express on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Faridabad service centre to meet the significant trade volume growth in the last five years