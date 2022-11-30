New Delhi: DHL Express on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Faridabad service centre to meet the significant trade volume growth in the last five years

“The center was inaugurated by John Pearson, CEO, DHL Express and is DHL Express India’s eighth service center in Delhi/NCR region and 53rd in the country. The sustained expansion is in line with the company’s commitment of EUR250 million towards infrastructure development across the country," the company said in a press release.

DHL has expanded its Faridabad service center into a 9000-square-feet facility. “Faridabad is India’s rapidly growing industrial area with close proximity to the international airport, making it a strategic investment for DHL Express. The investment is part of DHL Express’ commitment towards upgrading infrastructure in tier-two markets. The expansion will support the growing business from automobile industry, garment exporters, banks and other B2C customers in the region," the company added.

“Even in these volatile times, our well-connected global network, focus on infrastructure, and dedicated people have paved the way for our growth. Our recently released DHL Trade Growth Atlas tells us that India is on track to more than double its trade volume growth rate in the next five years, and we are uniquely positioned to support this because of our unrivalled expertise," said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

Pearson added that investments like these in the country will allow DHL to provide best-in-class service to the customers. “It will make us a reliable partner."

“The Faridabad service center expansion is part of the growth strategy. The region has seen a 70% increase in shipment volume over the last three years, necessitating infrastructure expansion to meet rising demand. We will continue to focus on being a key trade facilitator for businesses, making it easy for them to do business globally," said R.S Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express.

DHL Express has maintained its leadership position in India for more than 40 years, providing access to 800 cities within the country. It has a robust network of over 450 fleet vehicles, 33 weekly inter-continental flights, 67 daily international and 80 domestic commercial flights.