DHL Express to hike parcel delivery charges by around 8% in India from 2023

The current year has been turbulent so far with a volatile market environment challenging global trade, the company added.
“With the annual price adjustment, we are able to invest in our infrastructure and technology to ensure resilient, sustainable, and world-class customer solutions. It includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles, expanding our hubs and gateways to meet increasing customer demand," R.S Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express said.
In line with the DHL Group’s aim to achieve net zero emissions logistics by 2050, the company also plans to invest in sustainable aviation fuel and electric vehicles.
Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow, the company said. A limited number of optional services and surcharges will be adjusted as well, the company added.
DHL is a part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and offers logistics services including national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management.