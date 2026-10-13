DHL joins NX Group in race to build semiconductor logistics in India

The DHL Group, the world’s third-largest logistics company, is building a semiconductor logistics and warehousing facility in Dholera, Gujarat, close to where Tata Electronics is building India’s first pure-play commercial chip fabrication plant to capture a larger share of the country's $310-billion supply chain and logistics industry.
Vikas Anand, managing director of DHL Supply Chain India, said in an interview with Mint that the company will “initially invest approximately ₹50 crore” to set up the facility, which is expected to become operational by August 2027. Following this, it may increase the investment “three or four times by 2030, depending on the expansion plans that we have with our customers”.