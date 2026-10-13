DHL joins NX Group in race to build semiconductor logistics in India

Employees unload packages from a truck during the overnight sort at the Blue Dart Express Ltd. and DHL Express India Pvt. joint hub in Cargo Terminal 3 at Bengaluru International Airport in Bengaluru, India, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. Blue Dart, a unit of DHL Express, is adding a Boeing Co. 757 freighter to its fleet of five in the South Asian country and building warehouses for sellers using portals such as Amazon.com Inc. and Flipkart.com, Malcolm Monteiro, chief executive officer of DHL eCommerce, said in an interview in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg