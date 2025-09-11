DHL, Maersk tap India tech centres, AI to beat tariff shocks

BENGALURU :DHL Group and A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S, two of the world’s largest logistics and shipping companies, are leveraging their India tech centres to predict US tariff-related challenges, tracking shipments, and planning alternative routes to navigate geopolitical or tariff hurdles.
And both are deploying AI proficiently to keep cargo deliveries on schedule despite mid-transit policy shifts.
For DHL Group, this has turned into a “unique value proposition", as shifting global dynamics make customs processes more intricate.
For instance, since assuming office in January, US President Donald Trump has levied reciprocal tariffs on several trading partners, tightening margins for companies as overseas sourcing of raw materials becomes expensive.
AI to the rescue
“Regulations, rules, and tariffs are changing from week to week, and we are exploring how AI can help our customers understand which HS codes to use and what regulations and tariffs are associated with the codes. This will help our customers better understand the cost of shipping," Supriya Rao Patwardhan, executive vice-president and global head of information technology services of the logistics company, told Mint on 3 September.
Harmonized system (HS) codes are unique six-digit codes that classify traded goods and help companies determine the applicable customs duties, taxes, and regulations during cross-border trade.
The Bonn, Germany-headquartered firm runs five centres in India, employing about 1,300 employees, making the country the third-largest centre in its IT operations unit. The company opened its latest centre in Indore on 4 September.
The India centres, the first of which opened in 2016, handle the company’s software infrastructure, AI and cloud functions, and cybersecurity functions.
“We actually started to use AI for predictive reasons around demand management, capacity management, and demand forecasting, because we need to know what the volume you're anticipating is, how much capacity you need in terms of fleet and warehouse space," Patwardhan added.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk echoed a similar perspective, adding that the Indian tech centres are helping the company navigate supply chain and tariff-related issues.
“A lot of our focus is to enable visibility of supply chains for our customers. Supply chains are so complex that often customers don't have clear visibility on where the cargo is or where it is stocked. (And) If there is congestion in a port due to weather, or a strike, or due to other issues," Navneet Kapoor, executive vice-president and chief technology and information officer of the container logistics company, told Mint on 10 September.
He added that tech teams also analyze “tariff issues, such as what's under the tariff provision and what is not".
The Copenhagen, Denmark-headquartered company outsources most of its tech work. It employs 6,000 people, or 6% of the total workforce, in tech-facing roles. Out of those, 2,400 are in Bengaluru, its biggest tech centre, and about 500 are in other parts of the country, like Pune.
It is also using AI in some of its other functions, from reducing the usage of paper in a highly paper-driven industry to screening cargo.
“It's impossible to review every detail of cargo. And we use AI a lot to help us detect sanctioned cargo or customers with dubious credentials and ensure we are not falling prey to that," said Kapoor.
He added that shipping companies are still heavily reliant on paper, as receipts of goods and contracts are still shipped manually.
Specialized roles
Both companies added that AI will prompt them to hire for specialized roles.
“I think over a period of time, what we have researched is that more of our software engineers will morph into AI engineers," said Kapoor.
DHL and A.P. Møller-Mærsk ended 2024 with revenues of $98 billion and $55.5 billion, respectively.
India's $283-billion information technology services industry employs about 5.8 million people, according to the industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom). Global Capability Centres (GCCs) account for almost a third of the headcount and generate export revenue of at least $64.6 billion.
India currently has more than 1,760 GCCs, of which 875 are based in Bengaluru and 355 in Hyderabad. The rest are in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai.
Nasscom estimates India will have 2,200 GCCs by March 2030, and the market will be worth $105 billion by then.