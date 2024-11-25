Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Secures Major Consultancy Contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, is pleased to announce that it has received approval for a Variation Proposal to provide consultancy services for a series of significant infrastructure projects in the State of Maharashtra. The contract was awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and is expected to enhance the company's portfolio in highway development and related works across the region.

The total contract value stands at Rs2.20 Cr, with project duration of 18 months. The approved proposal covers a range of critical works, including the construction and widening of service roads, flyovers, and other key infrastructure developments along National Highways NH-65, NH-52, and NH-150. Notably, the scope includes several high-impact Maharashtra-specific projects such as:

Sangli-Solapur Section of NH-166:

ROB at km 377 800: This includes the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Bhaiya Chowk Junction along with its approaches. The work also involves the construction of a Service Road extending from Ch. 365 740 to Ch. 366 580 (BHS) to improve local connectivity and reduce traffic congestion along the busy Sangli-Solapur route. The project aims to ensure smoother passage for both local traffic and long-distance commuters.

Pune-Solapur Pkg-II Section of NH-65:

VUP at Ch. 210.592 (Yawali): The Vehicle Underpass (VUP) at this location is a crucial component in facilitating the smooth movement of traffic by allowing vehicles to bypass the intersection at Yawali. In addition, an SVUP at Ch. 211.139 will be constructed, helping to manage high traffic volumes by providing an underpass for vehicular movement, thus avoiding delays and congestion at this critical junction on the Pune-Solapur highway.

Solapur-Yedeshi Section of NH-52:

VUP at Ch. 36 580 with Street Light Installation: The Vehicle Underpass (VUP) at this location will improve traffic flow and ensure safer crossings for vehicles travelling along the Solapur-Yedeshi section of NH-52. Additionally, the installation of street lights along this stretch will enhance visibility during nighttime travel, improving safety for both commuters and pedestrians.

Akkalkot-Solapur Section of NH-150(E):

Service Road Construction: Multiple sections of service roads are being constructed to provide smoother access for local traffic while alleviating congestion on the main highway. The specific sections being worked on include:

* Ch. 129 440 to Ch. 129 990 RHS (Right Hand Side)

* Ch. 129 750 to Ch. 129 990 LHS (Left Hand Side)

* Ch. 135 650 to Ch. 136 100 BHS (Both Hand Side)

Additionally, the widening of a box culvert at Ch. 104 759 is being undertaken to enhance drainage and prevent waterlogging during heavy rains, ensuring the safety and durability of the infrastructure.

Market Yard Flyover on NH-65 (Pune-Solapur):

Flyover Construction at Ch. 251 800 (Market Yard Junction): The construction of a flyover at the Market Yard Junction is aimed at decongesting the intersection and facilitating uninterrupted traffic flow on NH-65. This project is particularly critical as the Market Yard is a busy hub, and the flyover will ensure smoother and faster transportation for both local and long-distance commuters, thus improving the overall road network and connectivity between Pune and Solapur.

Upon the contract, Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said, "We are thrilled to secure this prestigious contract from the National Highways Authority of India. The outlook for the industry remains exceptionally promising, driven by the government's strong focus on infrastructure development and increased budget allocations. This contract is a significant milestone for us, further solidifying our presence in the sector.

In addition to this achievement, we are honoured to take on the critical responsibility of removing fatal accident spots on national highways across the entire Solapur district. This initiative is not just a testament to our technical expertise but also a step towards meaningful social work aimed at saving precious lives and enhancing road safety.

Having successfully handled several prestigious projects in Maharashtra, this opportunity allows us to continue strengthening the state's infrastructure. With our proven track record for delivering high-quality projects on time, we are poised to capitalise on these opportunities. Our current order book reflects a strong growth trajectory, and we are excited about the potential to contribute to the development of safer, more efficient road infrastructure across the nation."

