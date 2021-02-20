Dhunseri, Berger may invest 500cr in Bengal's Panagarh industrial park

Berger has received in-principle approval for 22 acres of land from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation while Dhunseri Ventures, formerly known as Dhunseri Petrochem which is into petrochemicals business, sought 38 acres in the industrial park, sources said. The plant of Berger Paints would be its third unit in West Bengal. The other two are located at Shibpur in Howrah district and Rishra in Hooghly district.