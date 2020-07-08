Home >Companies >News >Diageo appoints PepsiCo's Deepika Warrier as India marketing head
File photo of Deepika Warrier
File photo of Deepika Warrier

Diageo appoints PepsiCo's Deepika Warrier as India marketing head

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 09:20 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • Warrier will succeed Julie Bramham, current CMO of Diageo India
  • An alumni of IIM Bangalore, Warrier spent over two decades at the beverage and packaged foods company working in India and markets overseas

New Delhi: Alcoholic beverages company Diageo India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former PepsiCo executive, Deepika Warrier, as its chief marketing officer effective 27 July. Warrier will lead the marketing function at the company that has a large portfolio of popular liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff.

Warrier will succeed Julie Bramham, current CMO of Diageo India.

An alumni of IIM Bangalore, Warrier spent over two decades at the beverage and packaged foods company working in India and markets overseas. In her last assignment, she was managing director and chief executive, NourishCo Beverages (formerly, a 50:50 Joint Venture between PepsiCo India and Tata Consumer Products). In May, Tata Consumer Products acquired PepsiCo's stake in the joint venture.

At PepsiCo, Warrier held key positions, including that of the CMO of the company's India business. She moved overseas for a stint as vice president of the global nutrition category, Asia, Middle East and Africa before returning to India to lead NourishCo.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Diageo India’s commitment is part of the $100 million promised by the maker of alcoholic beverages that will benefit owners of such businesses globally in cities like New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, among others. Photo: AFP

Diageo India to offer hygiene kits, PPEs to bars, pubs

2 min read . 24 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout