Diageo India invests ₹45 crore for craft and innovation hub in Goa
16 Aug 2022
Diageo’s hub will serve as an incubator for select start-ups, providing them with infrastructure to build their offerings
Alcoholic beverage company Diageo India has announced an investment of ₹45 crore for a craft and innovation hub in Ponda, Goa. This, it said, is in line with its strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its craft and premium drinks portfolio.