Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Diageo India invests 45 crore for craft and innovation hub in Goa

Diageo India invests 45 crore for craft and innovation hub in Goa

The hub is in line with Diageo’s strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its craft and premium drinks portfolio. (REUTERS)
1 min read . 04:28 PM ISTVaruni Khosla

Diageo’s hub will serve as an incubator for select start-ups, providing them with infrastructure to build their offerings

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Alcoholic beverage company Diageo India has announced an investment of 45 crore for a craft and innovation hub in Ponda, Goa. This, it said, is in line with its strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its craft and premium drinks portfolio.

Alcoholic beverage company Diageo India has announced an investment of 45 crore for a craft and innovation hub in Ponda, Goa. This, it said, is in line with its strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its craft and premium drinks portfolio.

The hub, spread over four acres, will have end-to-end capabilities addressing requirements like distillation capabilities for malt, gin and rum; maturation infrastructure and blending capability for spirits; an automated bottling and packaging line for craft spirits and a modern warehouse for incoming and finished products. In addition, it will have a consumer experience centre.

The hub, spread over four acres, will have end-to-end capabilities addressing requirements like distillation capabilities for malt, gin and rum; maturation infrastructure and blending capability for spirits; an automated bottling and packaging line for craft spirits and a modern warehouse for incoming and finished products. In addition, it will have a consumer experience centre.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The hub was inaugurated by Subhash Shirodkar, minister, water resource development, co-operation and provedoria, government of Goa.

 It will serve as an incubator for select start-ups, providing them with infrastructure to build their offerings.

When fully operational with a capacity of 20,000 cases a month, the hub will employ 250 people locally. This, it said, will have a long-term focus on driving ‘grain-to-glass’ sustainability, nurturing the craft spirits ecosystem in India as well as continued commitment to the state of Goa.It will have over 40% operations powered by in-house renewable electricity generated by the solar plant and steam turbine.

Over the last two years, the distillery has made a significant improvement of over 45% in water use efficiency through various water conservation, process improvement and utility efficiency processes, it said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Goa is a hotbed for craft (liquor), demand for which is growing rapidly both in India and globally, among consumers who are keen to further discover and enjoy fine spirits,"  Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, India’s alcoholic beverages market is estimated to be $52.5 billion dollars, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% till 2023.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.