Diageo India invests 45 crore for craft and innovation hub in Goa

“Goa is a hotbed for craft (liquor), demand for which is growing rapidly both in India and globally, among consumers who are keen to further discover and enjoy fine spirits," Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, India’s alcoholic beverages market is estimated to be $52.5 billion dollars, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% till 2023.