NEW DELHI : Spirits company Diageo India on Thursday announced the launch of its first locally created artisanal whisky—Godawan Single Malt.

The move is in line with the company’s attempts to premiumize its portfolio in the country. Godawan will be available in Rajasthan and Delhi to begin with and will then be subsequently available in the rest of India. It will also be available in Dubai from April onwards. In June 2021, the company launched a premium craft whisky Epitome Reserve. The 2,000 batch (number of bottles) Epitome Reserve are available on request or in very select premium outlets.

Modern affluent Indians are looking for luxury that makes them feel rooted and enriched, said Shweta Jain, chief business development officer, Diageo.

“When it comes to premiumization, we, at Diageo India, believe in constant disruptions to up the ante. We believe that our consumers deserve better," said Jain. Godawan, the spirit of the desert, will redefine the way Indian single malts are perceived globally with its truly world-class story and flavour, Jain added.

Godawan, translates to the Great Indian Bustard, a species now nearing extinction, and finds its last refuge in Rajasthan. Each bottle of Godawan can be traced back to a cluster of barley farms in Rajasthan.

“Godawan, Diageo India’s innovation in artisanal single malt whisky, is proof that India is the next emerging destination for quality single malts as well as artisanal craft spirits, said Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India.

The launch is an embodiment of the company's commitment towards the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, and to craftspeople of Rajasthan. With only a few Great Indian Bustards left in the world, every bottle we make contributes to the conservation of this exquisite bird, the company said.

