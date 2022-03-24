Diageo India launches artisanal whisky Godawan

The move is in line with the company’s attempts to premiumize its portfolio in the country. Godawan will be available in Rajasthan and Delhi to begin with and will then be subsequently available in the rest of India. It will also be available in Dubai from April onwards. In June 2021, the company launched a premium craft whisky Epitome Reserve. The 2,000 batch (number of bottles) Epitome Reserve are available on request or in very select premium outlets.