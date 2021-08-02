New Delhi: Liquor major Diageo India has announced a family leave policy that offers all eligible employees a 26-week parental leave, irrespective of their gender or sexual orientation. This policy takes into consideration surrogacy, adoption, and biological conception, the company said.

The policy, effective 30 July, is applicable to all new parents and can be availed by new fathers anytime within 12 months of the birth or adoption of the child, thereby allowing the mother to better manage her career as well as other priorities.

Through this comprehensive and flexible policy, Diageo India intends to challenge conventional norms associated with motherhood, such as the primary caregiver, the company that sells Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge liquor brands said.

The move could pave the way towards greater equality, and help the company retain talent.

“At Diageo India, championing inclusion and diversity is central to our purpose of celebrating life, every day, everywhere. Our new “Family Leave Policy" is testament to this purpose. With the introduction of this policy, we recognize that all employees, regardless of gender or sexual orientation deserve an equal opportunity to avail of paid parental leave to cherish time with their new family," said Aarif Aziz, Chief Human Resources Officer, Diageo India.

Other companies in India also offer equal leave policy for both men and women as well as same-sex partners. Online food delivery platform Zomato announced a 26-week paid leave for both men and women in 2019.

