Diageo India ropes in Saif Khan to endorse new Black Dog scotch whisky brand

India consumes more whisky than any country in the world. According to IWSR, a data analyst on the beverage alcohol market, global whiskey volumes are set to witness a rebound in 2021, after a 10.7% decline in 2020, helped by recovery in large markets such as India and the US. Research firm Euromonitor International said luxury spirits accounted for sales worth ₹11,670.7 million in 2019 in India but was expected to shrink in 2021 to about ₹8542.2 million owing primarily to the covid-19 pandemic.