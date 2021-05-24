NEW DELHI : Liquor major Diageo on Monday pledged ₹45 crore to help nodal government hospitals in 21 districts in India to set up oxygen plants based on pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology, besides providing state governments with mini hospital units in another 15 critical districts.

The move will help the maker of Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, and McDowell’s No 1 to augment India’s health infrastructure as the country battles a severe wave of covid-19 infections.

With this pledge, Diageo has so far contributed ₹130 crore towards India’s covid relief efforts.

“Diageo will help nodal government hospitals in 21 districts to set up PSA oxygen plants to create long-term oxygen capacity. Diageo will provide state governments fully equipped, prefabricated 16-bed mini-hospital units with PSA oxygen plants in 15 most critical districts. This will help increase hospital bed capacity in the district with the flexibility to upgrade to ICUs or critical care and relocate to districts of greatest need. In addition, the company will donate medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other critical devices to public hospitals across 10 states," it said in a statement on Monday.

Of the pledged ₹45 crore, ₹35 crore will be funded by Diageo plc.

The alcoholic beverages company said it is using the "One District One State" approach, with the aim to ensure that support reaches at least one district in each state and Union territory of the country, especially given the scale of the pandemic.

Diageo’s initiative will be supported by the national investment promotion agency, Invest India and executed by GiveIndia by prioritizing the requirements of the state authorities, identifying critical districts, and ensuring smooth transition to state medical officials, the company said in its statement.

“Long-term medical infrastructure, especially hospital beds and self-sufficiency in oxygen is what is needed most, and we hope our contribution going into every state and UT will help play a part in India’s recovery," Anand Kripalu, managing director and chief executive officer, Diageo India.

Over the last year, Diageo produced 300,000 litres of bulk hand sanitizer across 15 manufacturing units and introduced a ₹3-crore healthcare insurance for bartenders.

