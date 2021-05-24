Diageo pledges 45 crore towards India's covid relief efforts

“Diageo will help nodal government hospitals in 21 districts to set up PSA oxygen plants to create long-term oxygen capacity. Diageo will provide state governments fully equipped, prefabricated 16-bed mini-hospital units with PSA oxygen plants in 15 most critical districts. This will help increase hospital bed capacity in the district with the flexibility to upgrade to ICUs or critical care and relocate to districts of greatest need. In addition, the company will donate medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other critical devices to public hospitals across 10 states," it said in a statement on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}